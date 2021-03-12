Kremlin Is Concerned Over Growing Civilian Fatalities in Myanmar

The Kremlin follows developments in Myanmar and is concerned over the growing civilian fatalities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021)

"We consider the situation concerning. We are worried over the information that we receive about the growing number of civilian fatalities.

This causes concerns. We follow the developments very closely," Peskov told reporters.

Asked whether Russia plans to suspend military cooperation with Myanmar in light of the growing violence, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow "is analyzing the situation."