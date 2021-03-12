UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Is Concerned Over Growing Civilian Fatalities In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:35 PM

Kremlin Is Concerned Over Growing Civilian Fatalities in Myanmar

The Kremlin follows developments in Myanmar and is concerned over the growing civilian fatalities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Kremlin follows developments in Myanmar and is concerned over the growing civilian fatalities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We consider the situation concerning. We are worried over the information that we receive about the growing number of civilian fatalities.

This causes concerns. We follow the developments very closely," Peskov told reporters.

Asked whether Russia plans to suspend military cooperation with Myanmar in light of the growing violence, the Kremlin spokesman said that Moscow "is analyzing the situation."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Myanmar

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

6 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospit ..

51 seconds ago

Japan Intends to Limit Number of Arrivals to 2,000 ..

53 seconds ago

Afghan Government Will Take Part in March 18 Mosco ..

54 seconds ago

Turkey, Egypt resume first diplomatic contacts sin ..

56 seconds ago

Govt plans to construct new bridge on Indus River: ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.