UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Is Glad That Yerevan Set Record Straight On Iskander Missiles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:51 PM

Kremlin Is Glad That Yerevan Set Record Straight on Iskander Missiles

The Kremlin is satisfied with Yerevan's statements that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the conclusion that he had been misinformed on the Iskander missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Kremlin is satisfied with Yerevan's statements that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the conclusion that he had been misinformed on the Iskander missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Pashinyan claimed that Russia-made Iskander missiles did not explode or only exploded by 10 percent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This triggered a political crisis in the country, as the general staff mocked Pashinyan's statement and demanded his resignation. Earlier on Monday, the Armenpress news agency reported, citing Pashinyan's spokeswoman, that the prime minister came to the conclusion, after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he had received an incorrect report about the missiles.

"The record was set straight, it is highly important," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Waseem, Aurangzeb, Danish, Babar victorious in cyc ..

3 minutes ago

Rennes coach Stephan steps down after dismal run

3 minutes ago

China issues 362.3 bln yuan in local gov't bonds i ..

3 minutes ago

Environment minister condoles with Taimur Saleem J ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s DED fines 300 establishments over tra ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 12 initiatives to celebrat ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.