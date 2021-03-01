Kremlin Is Glad That Yerevan Set Record Straight on Iskander Missiles

The Kremlin is satisfied with Yerevan's statements that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the conclusion that he had been misinformed on the Iskander missiles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

Last week, Pashinyan claimed that Russia-made Iskander missiles did not explode or only exploded by 10 percent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This triggered a political crisis in the country, as the general staff mocked Pashinyan's statement and demanded his resignation. Earlier on Monday, the Armenpress news agency reported, citing Pashinyan's spokeswoman, that the prime minister came to the conclusion, after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that he had received an incorrect report about the missiles.

"The record was set straight, it is highly important," Peskov said.