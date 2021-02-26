Kremlin Is in Contact With Syria After US Airstrike

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Kremlin closely follows developments after the US airstrike on Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria and maintains contacts with Syrian colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I can only tell you that we monitor the situation on the ground, we are constantly in contact with our Syrian colleagues," Peskov told reporters.