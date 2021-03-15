UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Is Unaware Of Navalny's Whereabouts, Says It Is Up To Detention Authority

The Kremlin is not aware of the whereabouts of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, as such issues fall within the mandate of the national detention authority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Late last week, Navalny's lawyer told Sputnik that the opposition figure, serving a 3.

5 year sentence for financial misconduct, had been moved from a detention center in the Vladimir Region to some unknown location.

"We have no information about whereabouts of those convicted in the Russian Federation. We have the Federal Penitentiary Service, this agency possesses such information. I think you would agree that the presidential administration is not an agency that should have or can have this information ... We do not know where convicts serve their sentences. No one briefs us on this," Peskov told reporters.

