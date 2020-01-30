Kremlin Keeps Analyzing 'Deal of Century' - Peskov

The Kremlin keeps analyzing the US plan on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, also known as "the deal of the century", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"We continue to analyze it," Peskov told Sputnik.