UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Keeps Analyzing 'Deal Of Century' - Peskov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:03 PM

Kremlin Keeps Analyzing 'Deal of Century' - Peskov

The Kremlin keeps analyzing the US plan on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, also known as "the deal of the century", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Kremlin keeps analyzing the US plan on Palestinian-Israeli settlement, also known as "the deal of the century", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We continue to analyze it," Peskov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

6 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

13 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

15 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

20 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

20 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.