Kremlin Knows About Proposal to Punish for Misinformation About Food Prices - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin knows about the proposal to punish misinformation about food prices from media reports, but is unaware how it is supposed to be accomplished, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Kremlin knows about the proposal to punish misinformation about food prices from media reports, but is unaware how it is supposed to be accomplished, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian lower house lawmaker Anatolii Vybornyi was reported to have prepared amendments for the country's criminal code that would introduce fines and jail time for spreading misinformation leading to the panic buying of food and increased prices. As the lawmaker told Sputnik, the bill may be filed with the lower house until the end of the year, provided it passes the review process.

"I am not familiar with that initiative, I heard about it, read in the media, but what they propose, how they propose to identify and differentiate fake [information] from non-fake, I do not know.

That is why I cannot say that there is a position on the matter," Peskov told journalists.

At the same time, the official noted that the government had successfully kept the food prices under control.

"We know that the market is feeling the pressure of a number of factors, which push the food price level toward volatility, but at the same time the government softens the impact of these factors quite efficiently," the spokesman said.

The Russian government on Tuesday started monitoring prices on staple commodities and services, assigning commodity and service groups to various ministries and agencies for which they will be responsible. According to the government, if situation analysis indicates a rapid increase in price growth or related risks, a relevant authority will prepare necessary countermeasures.