Kremlin Knows of Scientists' Appeal to Free Convicted Anarchists - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The Kremlin knows of the letter that the Russian scientific community published online in defense of seven young men convicted of forming an anarchist group to overthrow the government, the spokesman said Thursday.

A tribunal sentenced the men to lengthy terms in penal colonies on Monday for plotting terrorist acts as part of an anarchist group dubbed Set (Network). The case caused a public outcry, including from over 40 scientists and science reporters who said the convicts had been tortured into confessing.

"We noticed it on social media," Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a news briefing when he was asked whether the presidential office had seen their letter.

Asked whether President Vladimir Putin had ordered to investigate claims of torture, the spokesman said that such orders had been given to authorities, including after a discussion at the presidential council for human rights.

"The president was asked to look into this and he initiated a probe," he said.

The tribunal said it had evidence that the anarchist group was formed sometime before 2015 and met for training in secluded areas until fall 2017 when the FSB state security agency exposed it. The men told the Russian human rights council that they had been tortured by FSB agents.