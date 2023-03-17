(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russia appreciates the Turkish president's peacekeeping efforts and approach to bilateral relations with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the proposal to nominate Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in the day, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's former leader and current head of the upper house, proposed nominating Erdogan for one of the world's most prestigious awards ahead of the Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara. In January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest would support Erdogan's nomination for the Nobel Peace prize, citing his mediation efforts in negotiations on Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate Erdogan's efforts, his peacemaking activity, mediating efforts and his attitude toward the development of the bilateral Russian-Turkish relations," Peskov told journalists.

Erdogan has played a key role in brokering most of key negotiation initiatives between Moscow and Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Istanbul hosted Russia-Ukraine talks that began almost immediately after the start of hostilities, with the latest round taking place on March 29 and stalled since then. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kiev of a lack of interest in reaching an agreement during these talks.

Turkey, together with the United Nations, also brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities.