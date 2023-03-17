UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Lauds Erdogan's Peacekeeping Efforts Amid Possible Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Kremlin Lauds Erdogan's Peacekeeping Efforts Amid Possible Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Russia appreciates the Turkish president's peacekeeping efforts and approach to bilateral relations with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the proposal to nominate Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russia appreciates the Turkish president's peacekeeping efforts and approach to bilateral relations with Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on the proposal to nominate Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in the day, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's former leader and current head of the upper house, proposed nominating Erdogan for one of the world's most prestigious awards ahead of the Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara. In January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that Budapest would support Erdogan's nomination for the Nobel Peace prize, citing his mediation efforts in negotiations on Ukraine.

"We highly appreciate Erdogan's efforts, his peacemaking activity, mediating efforts and his attitude toward the development of the bilateral Russian-Turkish relations," Peskov told journalists.

Erdogan has played a key role in brokering most of key negotiation initiatives between Moscow and Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Istanbul hosted Russia-Ukraine talks that began almost immediately after the start of hostilities, with the latest round taking place on March 29 and stalled since then. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Kiev of a lack of interest in reaching an agreement during these talks.

Turkey, together with the United Nations, also brokered the Black Sea Grain Initiative between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to facilitate exports of grain and fertilizer from Black Sea ports amid hostilities.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Budapest Ankara Istanbul Kiev Turkmenistan Tayyip Erdogan January February March July From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

3 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

6 minutes ago
 Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for P ..

Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for Punjab Assembly elections

6 minutes ago
 Online complaint facility introduced for convenien ..

Online complaint facility introduced for convenience of people, says Punjab Ombu ..

9 minutes ago
 No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokh ..

No need to hold dialogues with Imran Khan: Mandokhail

9 minutes ago
 Youth need to be given higher education, skills: G ..

Youth need to be given higher education, skills: Governor Sindh

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.