Kremlin Making No Predictions on Voter Turnout at Upcoming Duma Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to make any predictions about the voter turnout at the upcoming elections to lower house of the Russian parliament (the State Duma), emphasizing that there is no minimum turnout set in Russia.

The elections will run from September 17-19.

The Russian Central Election Commission's chairwoman, Ella Pamfilova, expects the turnout to be no lower than in 2016, when it neared 48%.

"We will see the turnout in just a few days. You know that the voting will begin soon, we have entered the home stretch. We should be guided by opinion of election campaign experts here," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's expectations.

"You know there is no minimum turnout. We should proceed fro the letter and spirit of the law," the Kremlin spokesman added.