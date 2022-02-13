UrduPoint.com

Kremlin: Many World Leaders Requested To Speak With Putin Amid Reports About Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Kremlin: Many World Leaders Requested to Speak With Putin Amid Reports About Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Many world leaders have asked to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid reports about Russian-Ukrainian tensions, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Saturday.

"Other (countries') administrations have asked us for urgent phone calls and had conversations yesterday and today with their Russian colleagues," Ushakov said.

