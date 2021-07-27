UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Monitoring Developments In Iraq In Light Of US Forces Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:14 PM

Kremlin Monitoring Developments in Iraq in Light of US Forces Pullout

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Tuesday to monitor developments in Iraq in light of the US troops withdrawal, emphasizing that Russia does not want to see one more territory in the region risk plunging into instability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Tuesday to monitor developments in Iraq in light of the US troops withdrawal, emphasizing that Russia does not want to see one more territory in the region risk plunging into instability.

"Definitely this situation deserves a special attention. The situation is slightly different in Iraq, since quite many of the so-called military advisers appealingly remain in Iraq and will continue their work there. So, we will certainly monitor it ... Of course, we do not want one more territory to join the regional potential of instability," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on potential destabilization in light of the US forces pullout, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the situations in Afghanistan and Iraq are quite different.

"I believe we should not be drawing any parallels here," Peskov added, asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes the decision.

"Above all, we are interested in continuing contacts and developing our relations with the Iraqi government," Peskov said, asked if there were some forces in Iraq that are currently banned in Russia but that could potentially participate in negotiations.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Iraq Vladimir Putin All Government

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

13 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

6 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

7 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

7 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

7 minutes ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.