Kremlin Monitoring Developments in Iraq in Light of US Forces Pullout

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged on Tuesday to monitor developments in Iraq in light of the US troops withdrawal, emphasizing that Russia does not want to see one more territory in the region risk plunging into instability.

"Definitely this situation deserves a special attention. The situation is slightly different in Iraq, since quite many of the so-called military advisers appealingly remain in Iraq and will continue their work there. So, we will certainly monitor it ... Of course, we do not want one more territory to join the regional potential of instability," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on potential destabilization in light of the US forces pullout, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the situations in Afghanistan and Iraq are quite different.

"I believe we should not be drawing any parallels here," Peskov added, asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes the decision.

"Above all, we are interested in continuing contacts and developing our relations with the Iraqi government," Peskov said, asked if there were some forces in Iraq that are currently banned in Russia but that could potentially participate in negotiations.