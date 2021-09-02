Kremlin Monitoring Information Circulated on Telegram - Spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Kremlin is monitoring information distributed on Telegram channels, which have become an integral part of the Russian information landscape, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The remark was made during the annual New Knowledge conference, often called a "marathon." This year, the marathon is running from Wednesday to Friday in several Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok.

"We, of course, are monitoring Telegram channels, as they have become an integral part of our entire information space. This is rather a Russian phenomenon ” the Telegram channels ” as they did not receive such informational significance in the English-speaking segment as in our [Russian-speaking segment].

This is a very important segment. Of course, we monitor it," Peskov said.

When asked about whether President Vladimir Putin has personal accounts on social media, the spokesman replied in the negative.

"He just does not have time to run social networks, he does not want anyone to do it for him, he thinks it is wrong," Peskov said.

The official noted that the Kremlin, the Russian government and certain ministries were, nevertheless, becoming more and more active on social media.