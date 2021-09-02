UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Monitoring Information Circulated On Telegram - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kremlin Monitoring Information Circulated on Telegram - Spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Kremlin is monitoring information distributed on Telegram channels, which have become an integral part of the Russian information landscape, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The remark was made during the annual New Knowledge conference, often called a "marathon." This year, the marathon is running from Wednesday to Friday in several Russian cities, including Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Vladivostok.

"We, of course, are monitoring Telegram channels, as they have become an integral part of our entire information space. This is rather a Russian phenomenon ” the Telegram channels ” as they did not receive such informational significance in the English-speaking segment as in our [Russian-speaking segment].

This is a very important segment. Of course, we monitor it," Peskov said.

When asked about whether President Vladimir Putin has personal accounts on social media, the spokesman replied in the negative.

"He just does not have time to run social networks, he does not want anyone to do it for him, he thinks it is wrong," Peskov said.

The official noted that the Kremlin, the Russian government and certain ministries were, nevertheless, becoming more and more active on social media.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Marathon Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Petersburg From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

4 minutes ago
 64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

38 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

38 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

50 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.