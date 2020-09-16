UrduPoint.com
Kremlin: More Progress On East Ukraine Settlement Needed To Hold Summit Of Normandy Four

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

There has been some progress on the settlement process in eastern Ukraine but not enough to hold a summit of the Normandy Four leaders, Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) There has been some progress on the settlement process in eastern Ukraine but not enough to hold a summit of the Normandy Four leaders, Russian presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

When asked about the prospects for the meeting, Peskov told reporters it was "too early to say.

"

"As the president has said more than once, everyone needs to do their homework and implement the agreements that were reached in Paris. We cannot say yet that we have moved forward," Peskov added.

When asked to clarify if the summit was possible before the end of the year, the spokesman said it was "difficult" to say.

"There are some positive developments, but if we look at the Paris document, we will see that it is too early to report to the state leaders," Peskov said.

