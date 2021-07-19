The Kremlin is neither confirming nor denying reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly offered US President Joe Biden to use Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to control the situation in Afghanistan during the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

The Kommersant newspaper has reported that Putin offered Biden to coordinate actions with Russia on Afghanistan, with the possibility of using Russian military bases in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan for practical purposes.

"The issue of Afghanistan, the issue of the withdrawal of American troops and the issue of growing instability in this country were touched upon during the Geneva summit," Peskov told reporters.

When asked if such an offer was made during the summit, the Kremlin spokesman said that he can "neither confirm nor deny" such reports.