Kremlin Not Adjusting Work Due to Western Media Reports About Alleged Invasions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Kremlin does not adjust its work in any way due to Western media reports about the alleged Russian invasions, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, noting that last night passed as usual.

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will allegedly launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Sun said, citing US intelligence data, that this was the "most likely" time, when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles and ships.

"Based on reports from the Western media, especially recent ones, on well-known topics, we do not adjust our work. The night passed as usual, as expected. We slept peacefully. In the morning, we also started the working day calmly and in a businesslike way," Peskov told reporters.