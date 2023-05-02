Kremlin Not Aware About Secret Mission of Vatican Preparing Peace Plan for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Moscow is not aware of the Vatican's secret mission to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During a press conference on Sunday after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The Holy See will be able to tell about it only later, when it becomes public.

"No. We do not know anything," Peskov told reporters.