UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Aware About Secret Mission Of Vatican Preparing Peace Plan For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Not Aware About Secret Mission of Vatican Preparing Peace Plan for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Moscow is not aware of the Vatican's secret mission to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

During a press conference on Sunday after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The Holy See will be able to tell about it only later, when it becomes public.

"No. We do not know anything," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Visit Hungary Sunday

Recent Stories

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in comma ..

Shahzaib Khan's century puts Pakistan U19 in commanding position

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

Pakistan Shaheens all set for Zimbabwe challenge

17 minutes ago
 DIFC Academy collaborates with PwC’s Academy Mid ..

DIFC Academy collaborates with PwC’s Academy Middle East

25 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 millio ..

Multiply Group reports net profit of AED266 million for Q1 2023

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th editio ..

Abu Dhabi University honours winners of 7th edition of its &#039;Arts for Autism ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of China

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.