Kremlin Not Aware If Putin Read Medvedchuk's Article, But It Triggers Great Interest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) It is not known whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has read the latest article by former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk published by Russian media, but it certainly triggers great interest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Russia's Izvestia newspaper published earlier in the day Medvedchuk's article, in which he accuses politicians from the US and Europe of not wanting peace in Ukraine.

"I cannot tell you for sure whether Putin has read it, but it widely circulates in the media, of course, it is of great interest," Peskov told reporters.

The official also did not disclose whether Putin spoke with Medvedchuk after his release, and his current whereabouts.

