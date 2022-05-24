UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Aware If Russia Was Invited To EU-Egypt Food Summit In June

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he does not know whether Russia was invited to the food summit hosted by the EU and Egypt in June, but believes that this topic should be discussed as widely as possible.

"I am not aware whether we have an invitation on the issue.

Russia is a very large actor in the international grain market, in the food market, and a supplier to a number of countries. We know that now the whole world has entered a very crisis period due to illegal restrictions that are now applied to Russia, Russian suppliers by a number of Western and not only Western countries. Therefore, of course, we believe that this topic should be discussed as widely as possible," Peskov told reporters.

