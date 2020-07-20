UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Aware Of Ex-Wirecard COO Marsalek's Reported Relocation To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

The Kremlin knows nothing about ex-Wirecard top manager Jan Marsalek's alleged shelter in Moscow suburbs, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports about the former chief operating officer of the German financial firm, who went missing last month amid a scandal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The Kremlin knows nothing about ex-Wirecard top manager Jan Marsalek's alleged shelter in Moscow suburbs, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on media reports about the former chief operating officer of the German financial firm, who went missing last month amid a scandal.

German newspaper Handelsblatt has reported, citing sources in the business community and diplomatic circles, that Marsalek is sheltered in some location west of Moscow under protection of Russian secret services. According to the newspaper, Marsalek has transferred a significant amount of bitcoins to Russia from Dubai, where Wirecard conducted shady operations, which resulted in the arrest of the head of the Dubai-based Wirecard subsidiary on suspicions of multibillion-dollar fraud.

"No, we know nothing," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of the story.

