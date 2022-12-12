MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Moscow is not aware of Kiev's idea to hold an international peace summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the White House said that US President Joe Biden had reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US leader also welcomed "Zelenskyy's stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter."

"No, I have not heard anything. We actually do not know anything about president Zelenskyy's peacekeeping activity," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin knew that Zelenskyy, in a conversation with Biden, proposed holding an international peace summit, and in turn, the US president thanked Zelenskyy for peacekeeping efforts.