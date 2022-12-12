UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Aware Of Kiev's Idea To Hold International Peace Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin Not Aware of Kiev's Idea to Hold International Peace Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Moscow is not aware of Kiev's idea to hold an international peace summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the White House said that US President Joe Biden had reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US leader also welcomed "Zelenskyy's stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter."

"No, I have not heard anything. We actually do not know anything about president Zelenskyy's peacekeeping activity," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin knew that Zelenskyy, in a conversation with Biden, proposed holding an international peace summit, and in turn, the US president thanked Zelenskyy for peacekeeping efforts.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Washington White House Kiev

Recent Stories

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

14 minutes ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

1 hour ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

2 hours ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.