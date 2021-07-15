UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Not Aware Of UK Intelligence's Statement On Subversive Activities Of Russia, China

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Not Aware of UK Intelligence's Statement on Subversive Activities of Russia, China

The Kremlin has not yet seen statements of the UK intelligence accusing Russia and China of subversive activities, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Kremlin has not yet seen statements of the UK intelligence accusing Russia and China of subversive activities, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, to be honest, we have not seen it yet, we have not familiarized ourselves with it," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia China United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths for th ..

5 minutes ago

JKLF condemns ruthless killing of woman in IIOJK

7 seconds ago

Belarus to Suspend Activities of Opposition Moveme ..

11 seconds ago

Uzbekistan wants access to world through Pakistani ..

16 minutes ago

Pb govt approves 113 development projects for Sarg ..

18 minutes ago

Al Ain International Airport welcomes two new week ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.