Kremlin Not Aware of UK Intelligence's Statement on Subversive Activities of Russia, China
Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Kremlin has not yet seen statements of the UK intelligence accusing Russia and China of subversive activities, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"No, to be honest, we have not seen it yet, we have not familiarized ourselves with it," Peskov told reporters.