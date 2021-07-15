The Kremlin has not yet seen statements of the UK intelligence accusing Russia and China of subversive activities, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Kremlin has not yet seen statements of the UK intelligence accusing Russia and China of subversive activities, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, to be honest, we have not seen it yet, we have not familiarized ourselves with it," Peskov told reporters.