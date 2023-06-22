Kremlin Not Aware Whether Qatari Prime Minister Bringing Initiatives on Ukraine to Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he does not know whether Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has come with any initiatives on Ukraine to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am not aware that the prime minister, the Qatari foreign minister has brought any initiatives. Mainly, we are talking about very broad and even promising bilateral cooperation between Russia and Qatar. Cooperation in an international format, including through common efforts to stabilize fair prices for energy resources," Peskov said, when asked whether Qatar would offer any peace initiatives to regulate the Ukrainian conflict at a meeting with Putin.

On June 22, Qatari Foreign Minister spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that the top Qatari diplomat would meet with Russian officials in Moscow to discuss a number of regional and international issues, the latest developments in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear file, as well as ways to settle the Russian-Ukrainian conflict peacefully and address its humanitarian repercussions.