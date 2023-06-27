Open Menu

Kremlin Not Away Of Plans To Hold International Talks On Ukraine In July

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Kremlin is not aware of plans to hold talks on conflict resolution in Ukraine in July, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

German broadcaster ARD has reported that talks may start in July after international consultations hosted by Denmark on the weekend.

"The Kremlin knows nothing about this, and, probably, you need to contact the ARD channel for more information," Peskov told reporters.

On Sunday, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said that the meeting in Copenhagen was attended by national security advisers and political advisers from Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Italy, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey and Japan.

