Kremlin Not Commenting on Affairs of Novatek With Shell on Sakhalin-2 Project

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to Russian energy company Novatek's transfer of money to Shell for a share in the Sakhalin-2 project

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refused to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to Russian energy company Novatek's transfer of money to Shell for a share in the Sakhalin-2 project.

In March, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported that Novatek has informed the Russian government about its readiness to purchase UK energy company Shell's 27.5% share in the joint oil and gas project Sakhalin-2, and was waiting for a permission to do so.

"We do not comment on this issue. We never comment on business affairs," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.