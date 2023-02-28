UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Blinken's Kazakhstan Visit, Moscow Prioritizes CIS Partnership

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Blinken's Kazakhstan Visit, Moscow Prioritizes CIS Partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Kremlin is not commenting on the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kazakhstan, Moscow focuses on partnership relations with CIS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Blinken is on an official visit to Kazakhstan to hold talks with the country's leadership and take part in the C5+1 Ministerial.

"I would not like to comment on the visits of the US Secretary of State. After all, I am the press secretary of the president, and I think that this is the prerogative of my colleagues in the Foreign Ministry," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

Russia and Asian countries have "their own bilateral relations" that focus on the aspects that all parties are interested in, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Moscow Visit Kazakhstan All Asia

Recent Stories

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Value ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes Session On ‘Ethics, Values, & Expected Behavior’

50 minutes ago
 Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation do ..

Ajman&#039;s International Charity Organisation donates AED2 million to &#039;Br ..

1 hour ago
 Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF p ..

Dar reiterates Govt's commitment to complete IMF programme

1 hour ago
 Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwa ..

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing ties with Kuwait in all areas: Hina Khar

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamab ..

PM inaugurates School on Wheels project in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in ..

Al Dhafra Water Festival to kick off 10th March in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.