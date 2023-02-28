MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The Kremlin is not commenting on the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Kazakhstan, Moscow focuses on partnership relations with CIS countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Blinken is on an official visit to Kazakhstan to hold talks with the country's leadership and take part in the C5+1 Ministerial.

"I would not like to comment on the visits of the US Secretary of State. After all, I am the press secretary of the president, and I think that this is the prerogative of my colleagues in the Foreign Ministry," Peskov said, answering a relevant question.

Russia and Asian countries have "their own bilateral relations" that focus on the aspects that all parties are interested in, the spokesman added.