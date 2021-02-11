Kremlin Not Commenting on 'Candidate' to Post of Russia-Belarus Union State Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Thursday to comment on media reports saying that Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev could be promoted to the post of the new state secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Russia's RBC news outlet reported earlier in the day that Mezentsev could replace Grigory Rapota at the post.

"You know that we never comment on personnel-related issues. So, no comment can be made," Peskov told reporters.