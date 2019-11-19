Kremlin Not Commenting on Claims Regarding Russia Made in US During Impeachment Hearings

The Kremlin will not comment on statements about the relations with Russia made in the United States during hearings into President Donald Trump's impeachment, as this is a domestic matter of the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, also pointing to the intensification of the anti-Russian sentiment in the US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Kremlin will not comment on statements about the relations with Russia made in the United States during hearings into President Donald Trump's impeachment, as this is a domestic matter of the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, also pointing to the intensification of the anti-Russian sentiment in the US.

"We prefer not to intervene. You know that every time ahead of the electoral process the Americans are highly subject to intensification of the Russophobic sentiment. They have not escaped this fate this time again," Peskov told reporters.

"We do not want to anyhow comment on what happens there .

.. Let Americans cope with it and deal with it on their own, this their domestic matter. We have never meddled in their domestic affairs and have no intention to meddle," Peskov added, when asked whether the Kremlin would provide any reaction to the statements.

US House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into Trump in September over his supposed pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at urging the latter to investigate potential corrupt activities by US former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Trump's political opponent, and his son Hunter.