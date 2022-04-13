Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he can not confirm if reports about the detention of Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, are true.

Earlier in the day, a photo of handcuffed Medvedchuk was shared in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine's Security Service has conduced a successful operation.

" I have seen Medevechuk's (photo). I can not say anything, can not confirm if this is true, therefore making a comment would be wrong," Peskov told reporters, adding that a lot of fake news is being generated.