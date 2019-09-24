UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Commenting On Domestic Tensions In US Over Trump-Zelenskyy Talks

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Domestic Tensions in US Over Trump-Zelenskyy Talks

The Kremlin keeps an eye on US domestic tensions over President Donald Trump's phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but will not comment on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The Kremlin keeps an eye on US domestic tensions over President Donald Trump's phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but will not comment on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin does not follow, but keeps an eye on the series of these domestic political, US domestic tensions. I don't think we have a right to comment on the history concerning Ukraine that is currently going on between Washington and Kiev, and we have no intention to do it," Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin followed discussions between US Democrats and Republicans on the matter.

"But when they touched upon Russia, the discussion was usually based on absolutely void and deceitful facts, unsound fiction and so on," Peskov noted.

Disagreements emerged in the United States following media reports about Trump's talks with Zelenskyy, held in July. Reports claimed that Trump had tried to call on Kiev to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who had ties to a natural gas company that was under investigation in Ukraine as part of a corruption probe.

