Kremlin Not Commenting on Exchange of Medvedchuk for Ukrainian POWs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he is not authorized to comment on the exchange of Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"I cannot comment on information about this exchange, you know that there was information through our Ministry of Defense about our guys who returned to their homeland, who were saved.

If there is additional information, it will follow," Peskov said when asked can the Kremlin confirm that Medvedchuk was exchanged for Ukrainian POWs, including members of the Azov regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization in Russia).