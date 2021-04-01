UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Commenting On Navalny's Hunger Strike

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined on Thursday to comment on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's decision to go on hunger strike.

On Wednesday, Navalny, who is serving a prison sentence on financial misconduct charges, declared a hunger strike, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment.

The opposition figure has complaints about pain in his back and legs.

"No, I do no have any comment," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that the situation falls within the mandate of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.

