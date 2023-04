MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Kremlin is never commenting on court decisions, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza's (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) case.

Earlier in the day, the Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about Russian military.

"You know that we never comment on court decisions, and we won't do it this time either," Peskov told reporters.