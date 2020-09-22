(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused on Tuesday to comment on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claims related to the situation around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, expressing the belief this should rather be discussed with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Pompeo announced that the United States was building a coalition against Nord Stream 2, and expressed hope that the pipeline would not be completed. Pompeo also said the US could come up with a response to the situation with Navalny.

"I will let my colleague Masha [Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova] have the pleasant opportunity to comment on the US state secretary's statement. As for the US addiction to sanctions, all the countries in the world are perfectly well aware of it, and I doubt that anyone welcomes these steps," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Pompeo's statement.