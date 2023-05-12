UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Possibility Of Exchanging Whelan, Gershkovich

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Moscow will not comment on reports that the United States is considering the possibility of a limited lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of a prisoner exchange deal of the detained in Russia former US Marine Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, CNN reported that the United States is reaching out to countries that have detained alleged Russian spies as part of Washington's effort to secure a prisoner swap for Gershkovich and Whelan. The US is also considering cutting down on some of the sanctions imposed on Russia as part of a the effort to secure a prisoner swap, according to the broadcaster.

"We will not comment on this topic in any way whatsoever," Peskov said.

