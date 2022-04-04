Kremlin Not Commenting on Prospects of Moscow-Kiev Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Kremlin is not commenting on prospects for resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after reports about mass killings in Ukraine's Bucha, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are not commenting on this yet. I do not have information yet about the schedule for the continuation of negotiations, I do not know about it," Peskov told reporters.

Last week, the media reported that talks would continue on Monday.