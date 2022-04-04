UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Prospects Of Moscow-Kiev Talks

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Prospects of Moscow-Kiev Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Kremlin is not commenting on prospects for resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after reports about mass killings in Ukraine's Bucha, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are not commenting on this yet. I do not have information yet about the schedule for the continuation of negotiations, I do not know about it," Peskov told reporters.

Last week, the media reported that talks would continue on Monday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Media

Recent Stories

China's food industry posts steady growth in produ ..

China's food industry posts steady growth in production, sales

26 seconds ago
 APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in ..

APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in Srinagar

28 seconds ago
 Seeking fresh mandate normal democratic practice: ..

Seeking fresh mandate normal democratic practice: Fawad Chaudhry

29 seconds ago
 Russia to Reiterate Request for UNSC Meeting on Si ..

Russia to Reiterate Request for UNSC Meeting on Situation in Bucha - Foreign Min ..

31 seconds ago
 UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian d ..

UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town

33 seconds ago
 Shehbaz terms rejecting 'No Confidence Motion' unc ..

Shehbaz terms rejecting 'No Confidence Motion' unconstitutional

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.