Kremlin Not Commenting On Prospects Of Moscow-Kiev Talks
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The Kremlin is not commenting on prospects for resumption of Russia-Ukraine talks after reports about mass killings in Ukraine's Bucha, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We are not commenting on this yet. I do not have information yet about the schedule for the continuation of negotiations, I do not know about it," Peskov told reporters.
Last week, the media reported that talks would continue on Monday.