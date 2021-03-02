Kremlin Not Commenting on Reports About US Plans to Introduce New Sanctions Over Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Washington's alleged plans to impose new sanctions on Russia over case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, stressing these were just media reports.

Reuters reported that the US could impose sanctions for Navalny's alleged poisoning already on Tuesday.

"I believe it is improper to discuss sanctions and restrictions that have not yet been introduced. The last thing we would like to do is to be guided by some media reports on when restrictions will be introduced," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also expressed the belief that the policy of Russia sanctions would not succeed.

"We will be guided by our own interests ... I think those who continue to be addicted to sanctions ... should think whether they achieve their objectives as they pursue this policy ... if this policy is indeed effective and if it succeeds. The answer is quite obvious, this policy does not help accomplish goals," Peskov noted.