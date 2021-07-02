Kremlin Not Commenting on Risks of OPEC+ Deal Collapse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the risks of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal collapse, and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently plan any top-level contacts to discuss the matter.

"I would not make any comment," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin sees any risk of the deal collapse.

"No top-level contacts are planned at this stage. Effort is being made by [Russian] Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak," the Kremlin spokesman added.