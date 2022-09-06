VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin may know about the sentence to Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, in the case of high treason, from the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, refraining from other comments.

On Monday, a Moscow court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in jail.

"I cannot tell you if the president knows, but I can safely assume that he knows from the media. I have no right to comment on the verdict of the court," Peskov told reporters.