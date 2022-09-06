UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting On Safronov's Court Verdict, Putin Can Be Aware Of It From Media

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Kremlin Not Commenting on Safronov's Court Verdict, Putin Can Be Aware of It From Media

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin may know about the sentence to Ivan Safronov, a journalist and former adviser to the head of Roscosmos, in the case of high treason, from the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, refraining from other comments.

On Monday, a Moscow court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in jail.

"I cannot tell you if the president knows, but I can safely assume that he knows from the media. I have no right to comment on the verdict of the court," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail Vladimir Putin May Media From Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

2 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

10 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

10 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

11 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.