Kremlin Not Commenting on Sentence of US Basketball Player Griner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Moscow does not comment on the court verdict of US basketball player Brittney Griner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, noting that the conversation about a possible exchange of prisoners should be held in silence.

On Tuesday, the Moscow Regional Court upheld the sentence of the US basketball player to nine years in prison for smuggling hash oil.

"You know we do not comment on the court verdict, this is first. Secondly, we have always said that all contacts for possible exchanges can be carried out only in conditions of complete information tightness and silence," Peskov told reporters.