Kremlin Not Commenting on Statements Alleging Russia Plans to Procure Iranian Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are no comments regarding statements alleging that Russia plans to buy Iranian drones.

Earlier this week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Iran is allegedly planning to provide Russia with numerous drones, including weapons capable ones.

"We have no comments on this matter," Peskov said.

Tehran has said that such plans do not exist.