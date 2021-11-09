Kremlin Not Commenting on US Cyber Fraud Charges Against Russian Citizen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Kremlin does not hold detailed information about accusations of the United States against citizens of Russia and Ukraine over their alleged involvement in cybercrimes and will not comment on this situation, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for alleged cybercrimes fulfill his pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold cybercriminals accountable.

"We do not have detailed information and in this case do not comment in any way," Peskov told reporters.