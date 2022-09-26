Kremlin Not Commenting on US Threats of "Consequential Response" to Use of Nuclear Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refrained from commenting on US statements that there would be a "consequential response" to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, if any, and that effects would be "catastrophic.

"

On September 17, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the allegedly possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be "consequential." Last Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told the CBS news broadcaster that Washington had developed a plan of actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. The US official threatened Moscow with "catastrophic" effects, but did not go into details.

"I am leaving it without comment," Peskov said, when asked about Russia's position on the threat warnings from Washington.