MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The Kremlin is not commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Kiev handed over to Moscow a prisoner swap list through the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I will leave this without comments," Peskov told reporters when asked if Moscow received the list.

The spokesman added that the issue of the prisoner swap list is an "old problem" and it is not solved yet.

Peskov also refused to comment on reports that Ankara offered to hold a summit on Donbas with the participation of Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The fact is that Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbas, and at such a summit it will be impossible to find solutions to the problem. Kiev is a party to the conflict on the one hand, and representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, on the other," Peskov added.