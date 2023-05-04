UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Commenting Whether Moscow Shares Opinion About Need To Destroy Kiev Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Not Commenting Whether Moscow Shares Opinion About Need to Destroy Kiev Leadership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that he will not comment whether Moscow shares the opinion of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on the need to "eliminate" Kiev leadership.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night. Later in the day, Medvedev wrote on Telegram that Russia has no other options but to "eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy" after the recent drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will leave this question without comment," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on a relevant question.

