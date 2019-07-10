UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Conducting Talks With Ukraine On Release Of Held Persons - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:31 PM

Kremlin Not Conducting Talks With Ukraine on Release of Held Persons - Peskov

The Kremlin is not conducting talks with Ukraine on the release of held persons now, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Kremlin is not conducting talks with Ukraine on the release of held persons now, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"No," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the Kremlin was currently conducting any negotiations on the release of Ukrainian sailors and RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky.

"The entire situation with held persons... is addressed by the Contact Group, but we see no results so far," Peskov told reporters.

