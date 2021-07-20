UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Not Confirming That US-Russia Consultations Will Take Place On July 28

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

Kremlin Not Confirming That US-Russia Consultations Will Take Place on July 28

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday did not confirm that Russia-US strategic stability consultations will take place on July 28 and promised to inform about the date in a timely manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday did not confirm that Russia-US strategic stability consultations will take place on July 28 and promised to inform about the date in a timely manner.

The Hill has reported that the consultations will take place on July 28.

"Consultation at the expert level is coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department. We will inform you of the exact date in time, we will not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov told reporters.

