Kremlin Not Considering Amnesty on Victory Day Anniversary - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The possibility of announcing an amnesty on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II or Russia Day on June 12 is not on the Kremlin's agenda, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, we have nothing like that on the agenda," Peskov told reporters when asked about Kremlin's plan for the occasion.

In 2015, which marked the 70th anniversary of WWII Victory, amnesty was granted to approximately 60,000 prisoners and up to 200,000 probationers, including minors, pregnant women, pensioners, first offenders, war veterans, single parents who did not commit child abuse, patients within the final stages of cancer, first responders and those who took part in the Chernobyl disaster cleanup.