Kremlin Not Considering Creation Of New 'Green' Party In Russia - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Kremlin Not Considering Creation of New 'Green' Party in Russia - Spokesman

The Kremlin is not discussing the potential establishment of a renewed "green" political party, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Kremlin is not discussing the potential establishment of a renewed "green" political party, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, media reported, citing sources, that the possibility of creating such a party, which would focus on environmental issues, or relaunching Russia's existing one, was being mulled within the Russian administration.

"I do not know where these reports came from," Peskov told reporters, adding that this matter was not on the Kremlin's agenda.

Russia's existing "green" party, Russian Ecological Party "The Greens," ran in the 2016 parliamentary election but finished 10th with just 0.77 percent of the vote.

