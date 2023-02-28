UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Not Disclosing Reasons For Closure Of Airspace Over St. Petersburg

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that he will not disclose the reasons for the closure of the of the airspace over St. Petersburg, but assured that Russian President Vladimir Putin has full information on this matter.

Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft.

Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.

"Let's focus on the statements and explanations that have already been given or that will follow from the aviation authorities or from the military. We are expecting information about the opening of the airspace in the near future," Peskov told reporters when asked why the airspace was closed around St. Petersburg.

The spokesman added that the president has full information on this matter.

