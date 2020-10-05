UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Not Drawing Parallels Between Climate Emergencies In Norilsk, Kamchatka - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Kremlin Not Drawing Parallels Between Climate Emergencies in Norilsk, Kamchatka - Peskov

The Russian presidential administration is not likening the current water pollution incident in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula to the oil spill accident in the northern Norilsk city this spring, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Russian presidential administration is not likening the current water pollution incident in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula to the oil spill accident in the northern Norilsk city this spring, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked whether the Kremlin drew parallels between the two incidents, Peskov told journalists "No, we do not."

According to the spokesman, all responsible regional and Federal agencies are currently looking into the Kamchatka incident, with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin chairing the issue personally.

Kobylkin is expected to give a briefing on initial findings later in the day, Peskov said.

In late September, surfers who had come into contact with seawaters on Kamchatka's Khalaktyrsky Beach later displayed signs of poisoning. An expert inquiry found an excess of oil and acidic compounds in the water. The local environment ministry said many marine species had been found dead in the area, which was also confirmed by pictures released on the internet.

In Norilsk, some 21,000 metric tons of diesel fuel leaked from a local thermal power plant � the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a subsidiary of Nornickel � into an Arctic river in late May. Criminal proceedings were launched into the incident. Russian authorities believe the damage control will cost around 148 billion rubles ($1.9 billion).

Related Topics

Accident Dead Internet Water Russia Company Oil Norilsk May September Criminals All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Having daughters is a sign that God is happy, says ..

7 minutes ago

Tally of coronavirus cases reaches 225 in KP schoo ..

6 seconds ago

Saeed Ghani directs teachers to ensure SOPs

7 seconds ago

Government, Regional Authorities to Upgrade Rail N ..

11 seconds ago

Syrian Opposition Delegation Believes Conditions N ..

12 seconds ago

Infinix Zero 8 – A Highly Anticipated Phone For ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.