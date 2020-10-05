Kremlin Not Drawing Parallels Between Climate Emergencies in Norilsk, Kamchatka - Peskov

The Russian presidential administration is not likening the current water pollution incident in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula to the oil spill accident in the northern Norilsk city this spring, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Russian presidential administration is not likening the current water pollution incident in the far eastern Kamchatka peninsula to the oil spill accident in the northern Norilsk city this spring, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Asked whether the Kremlin drew parallels between the two incidents, Peskov told journalists "No, we do not."

According to the spokesman, all responsible regional and Federal agencies are currently looking into the Kamchatka incident, with Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin chairing the issue personally.

Kobylkin is expected to give a briefing on initial findings later in the day, Peskov said.

In late September, surfers who had come into contact with seawaters on Kamchatka's Khalaktyrsky Beach later displayed signs of poisoning. An expert inquiry found an excess of oil and acidic compounds in the water. The local environment ministry said many marine species had been found dead in the area, which was also confirmed by pictures released on the internet.

In Norilsk, some 21,000 metric tons of diesel fuel leaked from a local thermal power plant � the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, a subsidiary of Nornickel � into an Arctic river in late May. Criminal proceedings were launched into the incident. Russian authorities believe the damage control will cost around 148 billion rubles ($1.9 billion).